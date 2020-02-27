Govt to evacuate 132 nationals from Wuhan over virus

South Africa will evacuate more than 100 of its nationals trapped in China’s city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, the presidency announced on Thursday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed the repatriation of South African citizens from Wuhan city in Hubei province, China,” his office said in a statement.

The cabinet decided to bring back home 132 South Africans “after due consideration of the circumstances, and following several requests from the families of South Africans in the city”.

The Covid-19 epidemic has killed more than 2,800 people, mostly in China — where it first emerged in December — and infected more than 82,000 in around 50 countries.

The government estimates that there are 199 South Africans in Wuhan but “at this stage, 132 of them have expressed the desire to be repatriated”.

None of the South Africans there have been diagnosed with the deadly virus or shown any symptoms, it added.

But the returnees will be placed in quarantine for “21 days as an additional precautionary measure”, said the presidency.

It did not state when the evacuations would take place.

“These compatriots are currently living under lockdown conditions following the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

The departments of health and defence will deploy healthcare personnel and supporting staff to provide assistance during the repatriation and quarantine processes.

Dirco would provide consular assistance, while the Department of Home Affairs would provide immigration services.

The social development department would offer trauma counselling and support.

Ramaphosa thanked the Chinese government and people for their assistance and support, reiterating South Africa’s confidence in China’s ability to control the outbreak of the virus “as evidenced by, among others, the commendable progress made to date”.

A senior government official with direct knowledge of high-level meetings that took place on Wednesday confirmed there were serious concerns about the plan, saying they were worried about the security risks associated with the hotel where the group would be quarantined.

Once staff have been exposed to the returnees, they will have to remain at the hotel for the entire quarantine period.

According to the official, the military plane would land at a small airstrip a short distance from the hotel. Military personnel would be called on to conduct the quarantine.

The official said residents of the area in question were also up in arms following consultations.

“They can leave the hotel at any time,” the official said. “It’s a hotel, it’s not like there are burglar bars on the windows.”

– Additional reporting by News24 Wire

