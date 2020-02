The department of health has used the spectre of ebola to demonstrate SA’s readiness for a coronavirus outbreak, saying the country was “ever ready” due to systems introduced in the wake of ebola virus. The country staved off and played a critical role in combatting ebola, an epidemic that left a trail of destruction between 2013 and 2016, killing 11,300 and infecting 28,000, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. “Our systems were prepared for ebola. Compared with ebola, corona is like a flu,” department of health spokesperson Popo Maja said. “In a way, ebola did prepare us to up...

The department of health has used the spectre of ebola to demonstrate SA’s readiness for a coronavirus outbreak, saying the country was “ever ready” due to systems introduced in the wake of ebola virus.

The country staved off and played a critical role in combatting ebola, an epidemic that left a trail of destruction between 2013 and 2016, killing 11,300 and infecting 28,000, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

“Our systems were prepared for ebola. Compared with ebola, corona is like a flu,” department of health spokesperson Popo Maja said. “In a way, ebola did prepare us to up our game.”

SA experienced its closest shave with the deadly coronavirus in December, when a group of tourists travelling to SA from Madagascar were turned away as some had fever.

Maja said they were ready for any eventuality and that this had been demonstrated by the hi-tech system and the expertise deployed at all ports of entry.

“We had no single case of ebola and we can confirm that, to date, there is no case of the coronavirus in SA.

“We have intensified screening at all ports of entry with a particular focus on our major airports of entry,” Maja said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has also expressed confidence in the health department’s response to the virus.

Spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the department has activated the emergency operations centre, based at the NICD.

She said an incident management team, incorporating elements of case management, media and social mobilisation, as well as emergency medical services, has been operating under the umbrella of the department of health since the centre was activated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.