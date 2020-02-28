We’re not ready for coronavirus
Sipho Mabena
This illustration, created at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion when viewed electron microscopically. Picture: Alissa Eckert and Dan Higgins
The SA Medical Association yesterday questioned government’s reported decision to evacuate South Africans from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the outbreak.