Health 28.2.2020 06:00 am

We’re not ready for coronavirus

Sipho Mabena
This illustration, created at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion when viewed electron microscopically. Picture: Alissa Eckert and Dan Higgins

The SA Medical Association yesterday questioned government’s reported decision to evacuate South Africans from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

South Africans have no idea what’s coming with coronavirus. If you have been in contact with someone who has the virus, even if you don’t have the virus yourself, you will have to “self-isolate” for about two weeks … but unless SA laws are changed, you cannot be forced into quarantine (see story on P2). Large-scale “self-isolation”, the term the National Institue of Communicable Diseases (NICD) uses for quarantine measures, will mean those who have been in contact with coronavirus patients, will not be allowed to return to work (a sick note will be provided) for the 14 days, while...
