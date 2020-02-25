Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at border and sent packing
Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 18: Ambassador of China to South Africa, Lin Songtian updates the media on the update of COVID-19 epidemic at the Chinese Embassy on February 18, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)
A group of Chinese tourists were quarantined and tested before being sent back home, after some of them showed signs of potential contaminaton with the novel coronavirus. The Chinese government has commended South Africa for the swift action.