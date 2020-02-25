 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Health 25.2.2020 06:24 pm

Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at border and sent packing

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at border and sent packing

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 18: Ambassador of China to South Africa, Lin Songtian updates the media on the update of COVID-19 epidemic at the Chinese Embassy on February 18, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)

A group of Chinese tourists were quarantined and tested before being sent back home, after some of them showed signs of potential contaminaton with the novel coronavirus. The Chinese government has commended South Africa for the swift action.

China has commended South Africa for its quick action in preventing the coronavirus from spreading into the country, after South African authorities moved quickly to control a group of Chinese tourists from Madagascar en-route to South Africa. The tourists were quarantined and tested, before they were sent back home, the portfolio committee on health and tourism heard during their joint session on Tuesday. It was feared that had the tourists’ movement not been detected, their arrival in South African could have caused panic in the country. Tourism portfolio committee chairperson Supra Mahumapelo confirmed that there had a group en-route to...
Related Stories
Iran virus deaths rise to 15, deputy health minister among infected 25.2.2020
Coronavirus fears wallop the JSE 25.2.2020
Coronavirus hasn’t reached SA – NICD 25.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.