Health 25.2.2020 06:05 am

15 hospitals, 48 staff ‘did forced sterilisation of HIV+ women’

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Most of the doctors and staff involved in coercing or forcing patients to agree to sterilisation were motivated by personal reasons, the report said.

At least 15 hospitals and 48 staff have been involved in coerced or forced sterilisation of women living with HIV/Aids. A report by the Commission for Gender Equality in South Africa investigated reported cases from 2002 onwards – and found that staff at the hospitals were party to gross human rights violations, as well as those of reproductive rights. Forced sterilisation was recognised as a gross human rights and medical ethics violation – often described as an act of torture, cruelty, inhumane and degrading – by a United Nations’ (UN) special rapporteur. The hospitals involved include five in Gauteng and...
