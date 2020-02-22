 
 
22.2.2020

Warning: If you’re using dagga medicines, don’t hide it

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Hemp oil in two glass jars and sauceboat with grain in the bag, leaves and stalks of cannabis, a spoon with flour on the background of wooden boards

Insurance policies could be cancelled if the holder does not disclose the use of cannabis-related medicines or supplements.

This could be the year dagga and its related products start to fly high in South Africa. But, be warned: you better let your insurer know if you’re using any cannabis-related medicines or supplements, because if you don’t, you could find your policy cancelled. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation address last week that this year the government will “formulate policy on the use of cannabis products for medicinal purposes, to build this industry in line with global trends”. Since the legalisation of the personal use of dagga in South Africa, the health supplement industry has...
