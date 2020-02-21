Health 21.2.2020 01:35 pm

Public hearings on NHI bill continue in Soshanguve

Citizen Reporter
Public hearings on NHI bill continue in Soshanguve

Image: Twitter. @GautengHealth

The NHI Bill is intended to achieve universal access to healthcare services in South Africa.

The Portfolio Committee on Health will undertake the public hearing on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in Soshanguve, Gauteng.

This follows the hearings that took place in the other eight provinces where the committee addressed matters of the Bill, and where the citizens could freely express their views on the Bill.

The NHI Bill is intended to achieve universal access to healthcare services in South Africa.

The chairperson of the committee, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, described the nationwide public hearings as a testament to the importance of public participation in determining South Africa’s forward trajectory.

“The NHI is a system for financing essential healthcare services to all South Africans, regardless of social standing,” Dr Dhlomo said in a statement.

Referring to the previous hearings on the Bill, he said:

“The hearings have been valuable in assisting the committee in its deliberations and finalisation of the Bill.”

Dr Dhlomo said the committee pledged themselves to listen and actively consider all the opinions shared during the hearings.

“The committee calls upon the residents of the Gauteng Province to come and share their views on the Bill,” Dr Dhlomo concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Become whistleblowers against graft, Merkel tells SA youth 7.2.2020
SA isn’t floundering anymore, it’s drowning 18.1.2020
Under NHI, there’ll be no difference in quality of private and public hospitals – Mkhize 2.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


today in print

Read Today's edition