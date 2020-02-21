Public hearings on NHI bill continue in Soshanguve

The Portfolio Committee on Health will undertake the public hearing on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in Soshanguve, Gauteng.

This follows the hearings that took place in the other eight provinces where the committee addressed matters of the Bill, and where the citizens could freely express their views on the Bill.

The NHI Bill is intended to achieve universal access to healthcare services in South Africa.

The chairperson of the committee, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, described the nationwide public hearings as a testament to the importance of public participation in determining South Africa’s forward trajectory.

“The NHI is a system for financing essential healthcare services to all South Africans, regardless of social standing,” Dr Dhlomo said in a statement.

Referring to the previous hearings on the Bill, he said:

“The hearings have been valuable in assisting the committee in its deliberations and finalisation of the Bill.”

Dr Dhlomo said the committee pledged themselves to listen and actively consider all the opinions shared during the hearings.

“The committee calls upon the residents of the Gauteng Province to come and share their views on the Bill,” Dr Dhlomo concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.