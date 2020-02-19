Health 19.2.2020 06:15 am

‘SA can cope’ with coronavirus – Chinese ambassador

Brian Sokutu
Ambassador of China in South Africa, his excellency Lin Songtian during a press briefing at the Embassy of China in Pretoria delivering an update on the spread of the novel coronavirus, 18 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

‘South Africa is well prepared, capable and there is no need to panic about the country dealing with the epidemic, Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian said.

China is confident of South Africa’s capability, rapid response system, personnel and equipment in dealing with the spread of the coronavirus, should it emerge in the country, Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian said yesterday.

Addressing a media briefing in Pretoria on the impact of the scourge, Songtian said combating the epidemic, which was being contained in China, required those infected to be quarantined until they had fully recovered.

“It can be fully controlled and treated through early detection, isolation, testing and treatment,” said Songtian. “South Africa is well prepared, capable and there is no need to panic about the country dealing with the epidemic.

“Working with the departments of health and international relations, we have come up with joint prevention measures to avert the spread to South Africa or the continent.”

Stringent measures, said Songtian, required embassy staff to get permission from him on re-entering South Africa “and being kept at home for a week for confirmation of medical clearance from the virus”.

Despite two foreign nationals having died in China due to the disease, Songtian said among millions of foreigners based in his country, he was “happy” there were no South Africans affected.

“We are dealing with a virus which is an infectious disease, which knows no borders.

“The spread is sometimes blown out of proportion,” he said.

Responding to criticism that China violated human rights when it ensured that those affected were quarantined, Songtian responded: “Quarantine refers to control measures the country has introduced to fight the epidemic.

“China has been commended by the World Health Organisation for setting new global standards in dealing with the epidemic by moving with speed to detect and deal with the virus.”

