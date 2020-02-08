Health dept insists airport thermal scanners ‘not sub-par’
Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
This illustration, created at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion when viewed electron microscopically. Picture: Alissa Eckert and Dan Higgins
‘The equipment used is in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation,’ spokesperson Popo Maja said.