 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Health 8.2.2020 06:15 am

Health dept insists airport thermal scanners ‘not sub-par’

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
PREMIUM!
Health dept insists airport thermal scanners ‘not sub-par’

This illustration, created at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion when viewed electron microscopically. Picture: Alissa Eckert and Dan Higgins

‘The equipment used is in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation,’ spokesperson Popo Maja said.

The national health department has shot down claims by its former supplier that the wrong thermal cameras were being used at OR Tambo International Airport. GoThermal managing director Philip Smerkovits expressed concern that the airport’s disease screening equipment had been “downgraded” to ineffective handheld thermal cameras to screen for abnormal body temperatures since last year. Last week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that temperature screenings using thermal cameras would be conducted at the 12 ports of entry, including OR Tambo. Responding to allegations that these cameras were sub-par, departmental spokesperson Popo Maja said this was not the case. “The department...
Related Stories
NICD conducts 42 tests for coronavirus in SA, no cases confirmed 7.2.2020
Global shortage of anti-virus masks: WHO chief 7.2.2020
Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread 7.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.