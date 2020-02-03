Health 3.2.2020 11:39 am

DA says Tembisa hospital is overcrowded and not suitable for coronavirus cases

Citizen reporter
DA says Tembisa hospital is overcrowded and not suitable for coronavirus cases

Tembisa Hospital.

The party says the hospital is only just recovering from antibiotic-resistant klebsiella infections that caused the deaths of ten babies.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has said that one of the hospitals identified as one of three in the province that would treat coronavirus cases is “severely overcrowded” and is not suitable for dealing with the virus.

The DA’s MPL Jack Bloom said furthermore, the hospital “is only just recovering from antibiotic-resistant klebsiella infections that caused the deaths of ten babies”.

“Unlike the other two identified hospitals, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg and Steve Biko, there is simply no space at Tembisa Hospital to isolate any coronavirus patients,” Bloom said in a statement on Monday.

The DA MPL said he recently observed at the hospital’s neonatal wards how “isolation” of klebsiella-infected babies was “simply a curtained off section rather than a separate room”.

“It cannot be that Tembisa Hospital was chosen simply because it is near the O R Tambo airport where coronavirus-infected patients could enter the country.

“More coronavirus cases have been detected outside China, including five reported cases in Botswana, so the threat is real.

“I don’t think that the Gauteng health department can seriously justify the choice of Tembisa Hospital as a potential treatment centre for coronavirus cases.

“The department needs to work with the private health sector to ensure that we really are geared up to isolate and treat any coronavirus cases in Gauteng.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chinese ambassador thanks SA for help in fighting coronavirus so far 3.2.2020
WHO launches campaign against China virus misinformation 3.2.2020
What you need to know about the coronavirus 3.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Lottery threatens criminal charges against journalists for alleged corruption exposés

Courts ‘Sick’ Zuma’s first 2020 appearance for corruption trial likely to be postponement

food and drink Locusts boiled, baked or dried? Kuwait serves up a swarm

Africa Stampede for ‘holy oil’ kills twenty in Tanzanian church

Politics ‘They will try everything they can,’ says Mkhwebane as she fights her removal


today in print

Read Today's edition