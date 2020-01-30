10 Durban school children hospitalised after seemingly inhaling pepper spray

Ten Durban school children were receiving medical treatment after they developed breathing problems from inhaling pepper spray.

The incident happened at a school in Hillcrest, Durban, on Thursday morning.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, paramedics responded and the primary school children received treatment at the school and at a nearby clinic.

Ten pupils, aged between 10 and 12, were hospitalised, McKenzie said.

Four of them were in a serious condition, while the remaining six were in a stable condition.

McKenzie said he could not speculate as to how the children were exposed to the pepper spray.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.