10 Durban school children hospitalised after seemingly inhaling pepper spray

News24 Wire
Four of them were in a serious condition, while the remaining six were in a stable condition.

Ten Durban school children were receiving medical treatment after they developed breathing problems from inhaling pepper spray.

The incident happened at a school in Hillcrest, Durban, on Thursday morning.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, paramedics responded and the primary school children received treatment at the school and at a nearby clinic.

Ten pupils, aged between 10 and 12, were hospitalised, McKenzie said.

McKenzie said he could not speculate as to how the children were exposed to the pepper spray.

