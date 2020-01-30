 
 
Health 30.1.2020 06:05 am

Bacteria-hit Tembisa Hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Bacteria-hit Tembisa Hospital to treat coronavirus patients

The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital in Tembisa near Kempton Park, 20 January 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Ten babies died in its neonatal ward between November and December last year due to a carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) outbreak.

Tembisa Hospital has been indentified as one of three hospitals equipped with measures to treat victims of a possible outbreak of the coronavirus, if it were to make its way to South Africa. This is the same hospital at the centre of a backlash just last week after 10 babies died in its neonatal ward between November and December last year due to a carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) outbreak. Carbapenems are a class of highly effective antibiotics, usually used to treat severe or high-risk bacterial infections, and are usually reserved as a last line of defence for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.
