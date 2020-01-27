 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Health 27.1.2020 06:00 am

Health department head office is in a very unhealthy state

Rorisang Kgosana
PREMIUM!
Health department head office is in a very unhealthy state

Staff can only work three hours a day out of fears their offices might make them sick or worse.

The department of health has forced employees to only work three hours a day because, ironically, their headquarters are still a health hazard. The Civitas Building in Pretoria, which also houses the health minister, seems to be in a deteriorating state, with parts of the ceiling collapsing and sections of the building cordoned off. At the entrance of the state of the art 29-floor building, the majority of the biometric glass security doors are out of order. Buckets were strategically placed in various parts of the building, including the department’s library, due to leaking ceilings following the recent rains, which...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.