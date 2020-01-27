 
 
Health 27.1.2020

Drug resistant bugs on the rise – study

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Drug resistant bugs on the rise – study

Researchers have evidence of another method that bacteria use to avoid antibiotics.Sirirat/Shutterstock

This as two new reports revealed a weak pipeline for antibiotic agents.

According to a report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), drug resistant superbugs such as klebsiella and carbapenem resistant entero-bacteriaceae (CRE) are on an unprecedented rise globally. “Never has the threat of anti-microbial resistance been more immediate and the need for solutions more urgent,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. Declining private investment and lack of innovation in the development of new antibiotics were undermining efforts to combat drug resistant infections, according to the WHO. “Numerous initiatives are under way to reduce resistance, but we also need countries and the pharmaceutical industry to step up and...
