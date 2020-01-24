Thousands could go blind as Right to Sight’s funds dry up

An estimated 290,000 South Africans could become blind due to untreated cataracts, with government facilities in most provinces unable to meet the demand for sight-saving surgery. Waiting lists stretch to well over a year. This is according to Right to Sight Trust chair Dr Bayanda Mbambisa, who heads the philanthropic arm of the Ophthalmological Society of South Africa, which has contributed more than R50 million to vision-restoring operations over the past three years. Trust funds to cover the costs of vital surgical consumables, like intraocular lens implants that restore vision, have dried up and Mbambisa warned this will have “dire...

An estimated 290,000 South Africans could become blind due to untreated cataracts, with government facilities in most provinces unable to meet the demand for sight-saving surgery. Waiting lists stretch to well over a year.

This is according to Right to Sight Trust chair Dr Bayanda Mbambisa, who heads the philanthropic arm of the Ophthalmological Society of South Africa, which has contributed more than R50 million to vision-restoring operations over the past three years.

Trust funds to cover the costs of vital surgical consumables, like intraocular lens implants that restore vision, have dried up and Mbambisa warned this will have “dire consequences [for] thousands of needy people”.

Although the trust has improved access to high-quality eye care for those in need through the Second Sight Project, the organisation will “struggle to accomplish its goals of ending preventable blindness in the target year of 2020”.

The project has enabled cataract sufferers from low-income households, who are unable to afford private medical care and who have been on a public hospital waiting list for over a year, to access sponsored cataract surgery.

“With our World Health Organisation (WHO) Vision 2020 partners in the private and public sectors, we have, in the past three years, helped 2,071 people in SA,” said Mbambisa .

“Based on a conservative estimate that one cataract sufferer impacts the lives of six people, over 12,400 individuals have benefited indirectly through this partnership that restores patients’ independence, along with their sight.

“Yet, as we enter 2020 – the target year set by WHO – funds are dwindling. It’s devastating that the project is once more struggling to accomplish its mission.”

In 2019, the project helped 646 people regain their sight.

“While the bulk of the costs for the surgeries are borne by ophthalmologists and hospitals that provide free time and theatre space, there is an urgent need for funding to cover the consumables,” said Mbambisa.

“Funding is the only obstacle that stands between this highly effective partnership model and our ability to provide sight-saving surgeries.

“Every donation restores the sight and dignity of one patient and filters down to a better quality of life for family members and friends who have been caring for the blind or partially sighted individual – a positive impact on the economic and social health of families and communities.

“We urge those in a position to assist financially to support us in caring for those who have no other means.”

Mbambisa said South Africa’s national cataract surgery rate “lagged far behind international norms, even for developing countries, with the number of surgeries performed declining since the mid-2000s as government focus and funding shifted towards higher-priority medical conditions”.

Second Sight’s partnership approach includes ophthalmologists in private practice and their anaesthetist colleagues donating their time and skills, with private hospitals providing theatre time.

Funding partners and sponsors provide intraocular lenses and consumables.

Ophthalmologists who perform pro bono surgeries are reimbursed for consumables used during the surgeries.

Last year, five medical device companies and three financial donors partnered on the project, with 85 ophthalmologists performing regular monthly surgeries, as well as during Eye Care Awareness Week.

The campaign is in line with the society’s response to the WHO’s call for countries globally to eliminate avoidable blindness by 2020.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.