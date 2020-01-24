 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Health 24.1.2020 06:35 am

Thousands could go blind as Right to Sight’s funds dry up

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Thousands could go blind as Right to Sight’s funds dry up

A close-up of a doctor performing cataract surgery on a patient at the Lady Reading government hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, 16 August 2017. Picture: EPA-EFE / BILAWAL ARBAB

The Second Sight Project will ‘struggle to accomplish its goals of ending preventable blindness in the target year of 2020’ without donations.

An estimated 290,000 South Africans could become blind due to untreated cataracts, with government facilities in most provinces unable to meet the demand for sight-saving surgery. Waiting lists stretch to well over a year. This is according to Right to Sight Trust chair Dr Bayanda Mbambisa, who heads the philanthropic arm of the Ophthalmological Society of South Africa, which has contributed more than R50 million to vision-restoring operations over the past three years. Trust funds to cover the costs of vital surgical consumables, like intraocular lens implants that restore vision, have dried up and Mbambisa warned this will have “dire...
Related Stories
Unpacking the causes of cataracts 10.10.2019
Baby born with cataracts saved by Pretoria specialists 13.2.2019
Treat cataracts early – UCT 16.10.2014


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.