Health 22.1.2020 06:33 am

Limpopo health dept denies Kgapane Hospital water crisis

Alex Matlala
Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba during a visit to Kgapane Hospital in 2018. Picture: Letaba Herald

However, the department confirmed that illegal connections at the main water pipeline nearby had caused problems at the hospital from time to time.

The Limpopo health department has denied allegations that patients at the Kgapane Hospital in Modjadjiskloof are forced to bring containers of water to the hospital, due to water shortages. As a result, the hospital was allegedly unable to carry on with its day-to-day functions because water was needed for most of them. It was further alleged because of the erratic water supply, authorities in the hospital advised patients to share blankets at night “because the hospital had also run out of linen”. During The Citizen’s visit to the hospital yesterday, several women who had visited patients confirmed allegations of a...
