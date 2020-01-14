 
 
Newborn baby’s arm gets broken in private hospital’s care

Gcina Ntsaluba
Baby Chloe’s X-ray shows her broken arm. She was in Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital. Picture: Supplied

‘We still do not know what happened – whether one of the nurses picked her up and dropped her, or whether she fell, we don’t know.’

A traumatised first-time father, whose four week-old baby girl has a broken arm, is demanding answers from hospital staff. The father, who did not want to be named, said his daughter was born at Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital on December 14. Since she was underweight, she was sent directly to the neonatal intensive care unit for treatment. “We were nearing a discharge over the weekend of January 11 to 13 and then on our visit on January 8 we received terrible, devastating, heartbreaking and just horrible news,” said the father. “They explained to us that at 1.30pm the nurse was struggling...


