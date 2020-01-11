Nurses suspended after mother turned away from KwaZulu-Natal clinic

The mother subsequently gave birth to a baby boy in a minibus taxi, on the side of the road, with the assistance of the driver who had initially rushed her into the clinic.

According a previous report by News24, taxi driver Nhlonipho Zulu said the woman was in a panic and called on him to bring the taxi to a halt.

When he stopped the taxi, Zulu said he could see the baby’s head crowning. The frantic woman then requested he try by any means to get her baby out. She birthed the baby in the taxi, after which Zulu placed the baby on the seat and asked the mother to ensure he wouldn’t fall.

Zulu drove to some nearby local homesteads, where a group of elders helped him cut the umbilical cord and place the baby in a blanket. He then transported the mother and child to hospital.

Kwazulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu welcomed the suspension of the nurses who turned the mother away.

“The nurses have been accused of not only denying that the young woman was about to go into labour, but of being dismissive and using rude language, and also refusing to call an ambulance,” she said on Saturday.

Simelane-Zulu said the suspension would “enable the investigation to take place without hindrance”.

“Without pronouncing on the innocence or guilt of the accused, we hope that this swift and decisive action will send a strong message. We want all healthcare professionals who are planning to mistreat patients to be clear that they will not get away with it.

“Patients, just like healthcare workers, have rights which must be protected, respected and upheld at all times. If you misbehave, there will be consequences.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.