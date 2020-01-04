 
 
Health 4.1.2020

Gauteng health dept ‘addresses’ birth ‘cerebral palsy outcomes’

Bernadette Wicks
Gauteng health dept ‘addresses’ birth ‘cerebral palsy outcomes’

Charlotte Maxeke Joahnnesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: Google Images.

This ‘entails addressing staff shortages, increasing beds and ensuring functional equipment is available,’ department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said.

The Gauteng department of health says it is working to bring down the number of babies born with cerebral palsy in its hospitals. This follows a Johannesburg High Court case involving a damages claim for a now seven-year-old girl who was the victim of medical negligence at birth and subsequently developed cerebral palsy. The case saw Judge Raylene Keightley develop common law to allow for “compensation in kind” instead of monetary reparations in matters of this nature. This is a bid to mitigate the impact of these cases, which the judge labelled “all too frequent”, on the public healthcare system’s...
