UKZN students fly the SA flag at health convention in Geneva

A student team from the University of Kwazulu-Natal, team Pill-Alert were finalists at Innovate4AMR, an international competition on antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

They were invited to Geneva to present their idea of using cellphone technology in the fight against AMR to experts from the World Health Organisation. AMR complicates treatment of a range of infections that are no longer susceptible to common antimicrobial medications, reports Northglen News.

The team was comprised of fifth-year medical student and Durban North resident, Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman, a recent UKZN Pharmacy summa cum laude graduate and a current first-year medical student.

“Innovative, feasible, and sustainable solutions with the mindset of thinking globally and acting locally are essential to combat AMR and prevent an era of superbugs in resource-limited settings such as Sub-Saharan Africa. Robust engagement is needed among health-care professionals to share ideas that seek to achieve a common vision,” said Narain.

AMR is a major health concern that has plagued the lives of millions worldwide, added Suleman.

“Thus it is imperative that we as the young scientific community engage with senior most experts to discuss innovative strategies and unique approaches to tackle antimicrobial resistance,” he said.

Team pill-Alert are intent on tackling AMR by ensuring that patients comply with treatment by using cellphone-based technology to send automated alerts via text messages (SMS) to remind patients to take their medication on time. Dubbed mobile health (mHealth), the intervention seeks to improve patient compliance to treatment, thereby significantly reducing AMR.

Saad Uakkas, liaison officer to student organisations of the International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations said AMR is one of its main global priorities.

“Today with Innovate4AMR we aim to give the chance to youth to step up and bring their ideas and solutions to the world, to empower and assist them with tools, knowledge and expertise so that they can create and apply innovative solutions in their countries and be today’s AMR champions and changemakers,” said Uakkas.

The competition, Innovate4AMR received 163 submissions from 40 countries.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.