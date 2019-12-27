Gauteng health dept warns public about fake circumcision schools

On the December 25, 2019, four young men were found at an illegal initiation school at Crown Mines in Johannesburg dehydrated and in a poor medical condition.

A 23-year-old initiate passed away due to burn wounds. He was declared dead on the scene and handed over to Forensic Pathology Services.

Three other initiates were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for further medical assessment and were later released to the care of their parents.

The department of health (DoH) has received a report that another initiate has also died at a bogus initiation school in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg. The deceased is a 16-year-old from Sebokeng. The alleged operator of the school is on the run and it is reported that he is hiding in the West Rand.

Gauteng DoH said it acknowledged the recognised initiation schools by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA).

“We wish to make members of the public aware that [the] Gauteng department of health offers Medical Male Circumcision free of charge. Our highly skilled health professionals are available to assist if you wish to do medical male circumcision. We are available and prepared to work with communities to ensure that no lives are lost.

“We wish to commend police for apprehending some of the suspects who are involved in these illegal schools. The other suspects are at large and the matter is being handled by the South African Police Service for further investigation.”

MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has expressed his sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

(Compiled by Nate Biccard)

