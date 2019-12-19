Dr Peter Beale announces retirement amid charges of culpable homicide

Following the suspension of paediatric surgeon Peter Beale from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), his lawyer, Jeanne Albertse, told News24 he has “effectively retired”.

“My client no longer conducts the practice of a paediatric surgeon. He has effectively retired from doing so,” Albertse said.

Earlier this week, Beale was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide along with his colleague, anaesthetist Abdullhay Munshi.

Mohammadh Sayed laid charges of culpable homicide against the two after his son, 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, died following surgery for acid reflux at Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg earlier this year.

Zayyaan’s lung collapsed post-operation and he died soon afterwards.

Following Beale’s arrest, the HPCSA’s CEO, Raymond Billa, announced his suspension, saying: “Beale was placed on suspension by an ad-hoc committee of the medical and dental board on December 10, 2019, pending a full conduct inquiry later next year.”

In response, Albertse said Beale was co-operating, adding: “My client … consented to his registration with the HPCSA as a paediatric surgeon being suspended with effect December 10, 2019, pending the final adjudication of the complaints made against him with the HPCSA.”

The complaints she referred to concerns other families who have come forward to tell of their experiences with regards to Beale.

She added he had since retired from paediatric surgery.

Sayed, however, believed this was a little too late.

“It’s too little too late; in my opinion, he should have quit 10 years ago and many kids’ lives would have been saved. It doesn’t absolve him of paying for the crimes he’s committed over the years,” he said.

