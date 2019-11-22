 
 
22.11.2019

SA is losing the fight against HIV

Brian Sokutu
SA is losing the fight against HIV

Group M is the most prevalent form of the HIV-1 virus. Subtype L is now the 10th of this group and the first to be identified since the guidelines were issued. © mrtom-uk / IStock.com

Consistent condom use is low and there is an increase of early sexual debut, before the age of 15 years, especially among males, compared to 2012.

With the SA National Aids Council (Sanac) meeting in Mpumalanga tomorrow set to take stock of strides made in stamping out the scourge of HIV/ Aids, tuberculosis (TB) and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), the council yesterday conceded the country continued to record the highest and most high-profile HIV epidemic in the world. According to Sanac spokesperson Coceka Nogoduka, last year the country had an estimated 7.7 million people living with HIV. There were 240,000 new infections and 71,000 had died from Aids-related illnesses. Accounting for a third of all new HIV infections in southern Africa, SA had a higher incidence...
