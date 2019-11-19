Health 19.11.2019 08:18 am

Broken air-conditioning delays bone surgery at Steve Biko Hospital

Citizen reporter
Broken air-conditioning delays bone surgery at Steve Biko Hospital

Steve Biko Hospital patients can expect to wait from 18 months to two years for a hip or knee operation. File image: iStock

The hospital’s orthopaedic surgery waiting list, which already has 600 patients on it, means patients can expect to wait from 18 months to two years for a hip or knee operation.

Steve Biko Hospital’s air-conditioning unit, which has been broken for three weeks, has adversely affected patients with broken bones awaiting orthopaedic surgery.

The DA’s Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom says the delay is “immensely painful and frustrating” for patients, many of whom incurred injuries in road accidents.

In addition, the hospital’s orthopaedic surgery waiting list, which already has 600 patients on it, means patients can expect to wait from 18 months to two years for a hip or knee operation, Bloom says.

“This hospital has top class surgeons but equipment breakdowns and other failures often prevent them from doing their work.

“It is unacceptable that a critical air-conditioning unit is out of order for so long at a major hospital,” Bloom said, adding that it needed to be fixed or replaced as soon as possible.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Steve Biko hospital blames patients for long queues 26.6.2019
Pretoria resident’s lip tumour finally removed 7.3.2019
Pretoria woman with lip cancer to undergo surgery 18.1.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition