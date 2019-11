As part of the National Diabetes Month campaign, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng MEC of health Dr Bandile Masuku visited the Alexandra community health centre to shed light on and educate communities about diabetes. The visit follows World Diabetes Day, which was commemorated on Thursday. Although most patients were delighted to be visited by Mkhize, most of them were not happy with the service in the facility. Patient Rofhiwa Mulaudzi from Riverpark said the nurses were failing to prioritise patients. “The service is too slow; you can wait for more than an hour to get a file. The...

As part of the National Diabetes Month campaign, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng MEC of health Dr Bandile Masuku visited the Alexandra community health centre to shed light on and educate communities about diabetes.

The visit follows World Diabetes Day, which was commemorated on Thursday.

Although most patients were delighted to be visited by Mkhize, most of them were not happy with the service in the facility.

Patient Rofhiwa Mulaudzi from Riverpark said the nurses were failing to prioritise patients.

“The service is too slow; you can wait for more than an hour to get a file. The staff here don’t prioritise patients,” Mulaudzi said.

Another patient Solly Silaule said it was his lucky day.

“I was lucky to be assisted by friendly nurses. I think the service depends on the person who is assisting you,” Silaule said.

Mkhize urged people to adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating healthy meals, exercising frequently and by regularly doing health screening and testing to avoid preventable and manageable diseases such as diabetes.

He emphasised diabetes was a major cause of early death and many associated conditions such as blindness, stroke, amputation, heart disease and kidney failure.

“Every South African has been affected by diabetes whether directly or indirectly. For those who have experienced or witnessed the complications of this deadly disease, it can be devastating and disruptive for families and communities,” Mkhize said.

He urged communities to help protect facilities and staff.

“Communities must look after the facilities, look after the staff and make sure that when things go wrong in the community, they keep the facilities safe,” Mkhize said.

Diabetes is the second deadliest disease in South Africa, according to the latest report on mortality and causes of death by Statistics South Africa. It has killed more people than HIV, hypertension and other forms of heart disease.

“There’s a lot that we can do to prevent and treat diabetes. We need to recognise the risk factors that are avoidable and unavoidable,” Mkhize said.

– news@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.