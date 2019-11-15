Hoedspruit to get its own private hospital in 2021

The Limpopo department of health issued the long-awaited confirmation of their authorisation to plan, erect and operate a 50-bed, four-theatre private healthcare facility at the end of October 2019.

Final preparation for the commencement of construction will begin early in 2020, and the facility is scheduled to completed by the end of 2021, reports Letaba Herald.

The hospital will be known as the Hoedspruit Private Hospital and will be centrally and conveniently located on a two-ha commercial land parcel in the Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate next to Lowveld Academy, behind the existing Hoedspruit shopping centre, on a portion of prime and serene real estate.

The facility is well advanced in its planning, and architectural proposals have been prepared by the Johannesburg based Architectural firm of A3 Architects (Pty) Ltd, who have a 30-year track record of specialised healthcare planning and more than 350 healthcare projects under their belt. They are supported by a well-seasoned team of experienced engineering and cost consultant specifically in hospital development.

ALSO READ: SAHRC finds rotting food in Limpopo hospital

Carien Taute from Buzz Projects and Coaching told Hoedspruit Herald: “The licence holder, Hoedspruit Private Hospital OpCo (Pty) Ltd, is Pieter Scholtz and Jaco Leicester from Hoedspruit, who have engaged with selected local and out of town investors, doctors and specialists to establish, fund and operate the new facility.”

The hospital will be a full-service facility of 6,000 sq./m, offering a state-of-the-art trauma unit, radiology diagnostic facility, pathology, surgical and medical facilities and beds as well as all key ancillary allied clinical services. Provision has been made for 10 on-site doctors and specialist rooms, together with a visiting doctors’ consulting room.

The license has been granted for 28 general adult beds, eight pediatric beds, four ICU beds, 10 ambulatory beds and four theatres.

The commissioning consultant, Halcyon Management services, is a specialist in hospital development and management and has been appointed by the licence holder to manage and deliver the proposed new facility with the assistance of Taute.

The facility is set to bolster and enhance the local tourist trade, with the promise of a convenient, professional 24-hour trauma and emergency facility. The hospital will also provide convenient relief for all locals who will eventually have access to state-of-the-art private healthcare services.

The development team has had initial professional participation engagements, but will now begin the process of formal engagement and enrollment, and encourages all interested parties to participate to finalise the human resource element of the project. There is still opportunity for investors to get involved in the project.

The project coordinator can be reached at info@hoedspruithospital.com

Regular updates and progress report will be published to ensure a smooth and inclusive process throughout the project cycle, and the developers look forward to the strong support of the local community in the successful delivery of this exciting project. The hospital also serves as formal confirmation that Hoedspruit is now an independent, fully serviced community.

“Hoedspruit is a very unique town with unique residents. I’ve read the other day that it also referred to as the safari capital of South Africa. The hospital is being built for Hoedspruit and it’s people with specific needs,” Taute said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.