Gauteng health MEC unveils ‘starting line-up’ – 11 new hospital CEOs

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku presented his “starting line-up” on Thursday – 11 newly appointed regional and district hospital CEOs.

In August, the department advertised posts for 13 hospitals.

“No suitable candidates were found for Bertha Gxowa, Jubilee and Heidelberg hospitals even after the posts were re-advertised. We will soon embark on a process of head-hunting,” Masuku said.

He added the goal was to appoint a mixture of young professionals as well as those with more experience to create an environment for new ideas.

“The new team is composed of a mixture of young and experienced managers with vast experience in the health sector.

“This is to strengthen the leadership and governance at facilities as well as improving patient care,” Masuku said.

“We want to introduce new people in the system of leadership and governance of our facilities, because we realised that there was a recycling that was happening … and also to introduce young leaders who have shown capability, capacity and potential.”

With a number of hospitals said to have long-term acting CEOs and some without, Masuku said they would be on the hunt to fill these vacancies.

“Our target is to make sure that by the start of fourth and last financial quarter all CEOs would have been appointed.”

The newly appointed CEOs are:

Avhapfani Musie: Odi Hospital;

Thizwilondi Ananias Magadze: Cullinan Care and Rehab Centre;

Phumzile Edisia Nkumane: Bronkhorstspruit Hospital;

Sonwabo Lindani: Carletonville Hospital;

Dr Jatin Champaklal Ganda: Edenvale Hospital;

Dr Ashley Mthunzi: Pholosong Hospital;

Dr Zachariah Sipho Mathaba: Far East Rand Hospital;

Makibi Affectionate Madolo: Sebokeng Hospital;

Dr Naing Soe: Mamelodi Hospital;

Zenzo Kwezi Oscar Ndabula: Tambo Memorial Hospital;

Mokete Abram Motaung: Weskoppies Hospital.

