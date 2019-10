Being the only member of her family residing in South Africa and having to deal with her child being born with a cleft lip, the storm the young Zimbabwean mom thought was brewing quickly calmed as the Smile Foundation stepped in to make sure she got the support she needed. After giving birth to her daughter, Qelani Ndlovu found out when her baby was five days old that the infant had a cleft palate. “I was referred to [Charlotte Maxeke hospital] and the doctor that saw her that day said that she had many complications. “The doctor saw that she...

Being the only member of her family residing in South Africa and having to deal with her child being born with a cleft lip, the storm the young Zimbabwean mom thought was brewing quickly calmed as the Smile Foundation stepped in to make sure she got the support she needed.

After giving birth to her daughter, Qelani Ndlovu found out when her baby was five days old that the infant had a cleft palate.

“I was referred to [Charlotte Maxeke hospital] and the doctor that saw her that day said that she had many complications.

“The doctor saw that she had a cleft palate, which is quite tricky to detect.”

She said the revelation shocked her and left her feeling helpless because she didn’t know what the condition was until that moment and she had no family members to support her.

At the time, her only support system was her grandmother, who lived in Zimbabwe.

“I was scared to tell her so I spoke to my aunty who also works in a private clinic in Zimbabwe. My aunty helped me tell my grandmother and also told me it was something that could be fixed.

“She gave me more information about it and along with the information I received at the hospital, I began to feel confident that my child would be better again.”

She said she found out about the Smile Foundation during her engagements at the hospital with other people who were going through the same thing.

“I’m so happy [my baby] has a chance in life to grow up and be like other kids,” said Ndlovu.

In partnership with dedicated surgeons and staff members at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital and the Wits Surgical Society, Ndlovu’s child was one of 15 who the Smile Foundation is helping to receive all-expenses-paid specialised surgeries this week for a range of conditions.

“We’re immensely grateful for the support of the doctors and staff at Charlotte Maxeke, as well as the unbelievable efforts of members of the Wits Surgical Society for raising the funds required for these surgeries,” said Hedley Lewis, CEO of the Smile Foundation.

– jenniffero@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.