Tembisa Hospital to get R168m upgrade

Tembisa Hospital is to be refurbished at a cost of nearly R168 million, reports Tembisan.

This decision by Gauteng infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara was welcomed by the DA.

Refiloe Nt’sekhe, MPL and DA Tembisa constituency head, said in the provincial legislature that Motara highlighted that in accordance with building standards, Tembisa Hospital was the worst, and was falling short of the expected building performance.

According to Motara, the following units of the hospital will be renovated: theatres; psychiatric areas; emergency areas; paediatric wards; ICU and X-ray areas; electro-mechanical elements (lifts, boilers and air-conditioning); stores; kitchen; dining; laundry; blood bank; out-patients department; wards 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11 and 13; male, surgical and burns wards; operating department and endoscopy, as well as flammable stores.

Nt’sekhe said the tender for this project would be advertised in September and handed over to the successful bidder by December this year. The renovation of the hospital is expected to take nine months from the date of the handover.

“The refurbishment of this hospital was long overdue as exposure to some of the hospital defects were a high risk to patients, staff members and the community at large. By refurbishing this hospital, efficiency will be enhanced in terms of rendering quality and adequate health services to our people,” said Nt’sekhe.

