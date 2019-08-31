Traditional medicine has vital role to play in SA – Health MEC Masuku

Gauteng MEC for health Bandile Masuku joined African traditional medical practitioners in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, yesterday as they celebrated African Traditional Medicine Day.

“As the government of this country, we support and firmly believe that traditional medicine has a role to play in strengthening our provision of primary health care,” Masuku said.

He further called on traditional practitioners in Gauteng to work with the department to achieve their priorities.

“Understand that Africa can develop African solutions to its problems. As traditional medicine practitioners in South Africa, it is important to be deliberate among yourselves about the new perspectives and approaches to treatment and care that you could bring to healthcare,” he said.

Chairperson of the City of Johannesburg traditional health practitioner’s forum, Rapholo Chauke, said they felt very honoured to be recognised by the MEC.

“He is one of the few who showed interest in and respect for traditional healers. We are very happy, and we believe that by 2020 we will also have space in the healthcare facilities,” said Chauke. “It shows commitment and dedication as a leader. Others don’t even care about celebrating this day.”

The department’s implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) will offer traditional healers an opportunity to participate in the government consultations and broader discussions around the health system.

“NHI will offer an opportunity for traditional practitioners to be accommodated in our facilities, and for traditional medicines to form part of the list of medicines available under the NHI,” Masuku said.

The department has appointed a council that will monitor traditional healers.

