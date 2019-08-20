No evidence of poisoned food at Mpumalanga school

There were no micro-organisms that could be linked to the food that was consumed by children, of which two died and 12 were admitted to hospital, with symptoms relating to food contamination in July, reports Witbank News.

Clinical samples from ill learners and environmental health samples were taken and tested by the department of health and the district municipality.

According to a media statement issued by the MEC for the Mpumalanga department of education, Bonakele Majuba, food provided for the children through the National School Nutrition Programme at Nelson Ngubeni Primary School “was safe to be consumed by the beneficiaries”.

“Learners can henceforth receive feeding at the school.”

The 12 learners who were admitted to hospital on July 29 were all discharged from hospital by August 1.

Police are conducting an investigation regarding snacks bought by learners at different tuck shops.

“The matter now rests within the ambit of the police,” Majuba said.

While it is considered that the feeding scheme is safe, the department of health outbreak response team made various recommendations to the school, like replacing old cooking equipment, intensifying hygiene measures in the kitchen, including learners and food handlers and attending to the outside dumping area next to the kitchen by working together with the local municipality.

The MEC said that environmental health practitioners would continue to support and monitor the school on safe food measures on a regular basis.

“The department extends its appreciation to all who supported the bereaved families and the school during this difficult time,” Majuba concluded.

