Free State health gets R28m boost, more doctors and nurses

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State legislature have called for medical doctors and student nurses trained through the governmental support system to be restricted to employment by the state.

EFF member of the provincial legislature (MPL) Jemina Nanyane said government spends millions of rands in the training of doctors and nurses who are later absorbed by the private sector, instead of the state.

Executive committee member (MEC) for health Montseng Tsiu yesterday said 1,710 nurses are expected to be appointed to hospitals by March 2020, with at least 201 already appointed.

Nanyane also called on the MEC to look into the dilapidated state of various community healthcare (CHC) centres in the province.

She said to date 145 medical doctors had been appointed in all five districts in the province, including those still undergoing training from national and international universities.

The other 1,509 nurses will be appointed during the next fiscal year.

Tsiu said the department of health in collaboration with the presidency and National Treasury has allocated funds for human resources, beds, mattresses and linen under the indirect grant to improve and provide quality healthcare in the province.

The province received R28.87 million of which R15.9 million was spent on appointing 157 health professionals.

Tsiu said 2,315 community health workers had been appointed at a stipend of R3,500.

The MEC said in the current financial year the department’s budget had increased by 7.3%.

Nanyane has accused Tsiu of neglect and ignorance to issues, such as security at the Pelonomi and national hospitals.

She said Tsiu must personally be held liable for every incident at the hospitals and clinics in the province.

Doctors in the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein have been attacked.

Tsiu has vowed to pay more attention to security and improve the overall state of the healthcare system in the province.

She said the department was working around the clock to implement immediate and medium-term plans. These include beefed-up security, more CCTV cameras, fixed security locks and limited access control to the premises.

Members of the South African Police Service and private securities have also been roped in.

– OFM News

