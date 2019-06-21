Health 21.6.2019 12:23 pm

Phelophepa train to roll into Polokwane in July

Raeesa Kimmie
The Phelophepa Train will visit Polokwane soon.

The Phelophepa Train will visit Polokwane soon.

The train, which operates on a first-come-first-served basis, is returning to Polokwane to assist people, especially in rural areas, with various medical issues.

Phelophepa, which means “good, clean health”, is a unique mobile healthcare clinic that uses the existing rail network and travels to remote communities in South Africa, where dental, optometry, psychological and pharmaceutical services are offered, Polokwane Review reports.

With the assistance of Transnet, the Phelophepa train is returning to Polokwane to assist people, especially in rural areas, with various medical issues.

ALSO READ: Bloem walk-in medical practice charges patients what they can afford

Those in need of health care wait their turn outside the Phelophepa health train. Photos: Supplied

Those in need of healthcare treatment will be provided with the following:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
#Sona2019: Government to accelerate efforts to address health 20.6.2019
Good fats vs bad fats: Everything you need to know 19.6.2019
8 unhealthy habits that age you faster 18.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition