Phelophepa train to roll into Polokwane in July

Phelophepa, which means “good, clean health”, is a unique mobile healthcare clinic that uses the existing rail network and travels to remote communities in South Africa, where dental, optometry, psychological and pharmaceutical services are offered, Polokwane Review reports.

With the assistance of Transnet, the Phelophepa train is returning to Polokwane to assist people, especially in rural areas, with various medical issues.

Those in need of healthcare treatment will be provided with the following:

