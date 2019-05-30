Elderly woman abused at Mamelodi Hospital

Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL, Jack Bloom said he was horrified by the abuse of 76-year-old Martha Marais at the Mamelodi Hospital.

This after Virginia Keppler posted images and videos on Facebook that showed the elderly woman tied up to a leg of a chair allegedly at the hospital.

Readers can view Keppler’s post here, however, please note the images contained in this post are not for sensitive viewers.

This is my aunty Martha Marais, 76, my best friend Stephnie Marais mother. Staff at the Mamelodi Hospital tied her hands behind her back and to these chairs, forcing her to to lie down on the cold floor since Tuesday night. Nursing staff ignored her cries for help. Disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/PjO5Q2O72b — Virginia Keppler (@VKeppler) May 29, 2019

Marais is seen tied up and lying on the floor under the chairs while her distressed daughter berates the security guards for their shocking treatment of her.

Keppler posted: “Nursing staff at the Mamelodi Hospital tied her hands behind her back and to these chairs, forcing her to lay on the cold floor since Tuesday night. Nursing staff ignored her, yet the staff at Eersterust clinic referred her because she needs urgent medical attention. Not even hardened murders, rapists are treated like this. I hope our new minister of health and police will see this as a criminal act and take steps against the staff of this hospital. This is disgraceful and then they wonder why we do not want to go to this “killer” hospital. This must end right here. Disgraceful!!!!!!!!”

Bloom said he has sent the photos and videos to the head of the Gauteng health department, Professor Mac Lukhele, for his immediate attention.

The Citizen contacted the department’s director of communications, Lesemang Matuka, on Thursday morning who said he had received the video but because he received it while on the road he had not had the opportunity to view it, adding that due to his current position he had not had the opportunity to investigate the matter.

However, he said that once he gets the opportunity, he would look into the matter.

Bloom said in a statement: “Mamelodi Hospital is notorious for poor treatment of patients. I hope that the new health MEC Bandile Masuku intervenes [to] urgently fix the deep-seated problems at this hospital.

“Mrs Marais has been shockingly abused rather than treated with the extra respect one would expect with an elderly person.

“A full investigation is needed so that this never happens again to any other patient.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.