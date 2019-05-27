Traditional healers equipped to read blood pressure, check for diabetes

A workshop for traditional healers was held at the Primary Health Care Resource Centre near the Royal Hotel in Ladysmith on Monday and Tuesday, with the aim to advance the knowledge of traditional healers and teach them new things, aside from African traditional medicine.

During the workshop, they were taught how to check blood pressure (BP) and for sugar diabetes. They can now check blood pressure using a machine called Medical Roosmax and diabetes using Acc-chek Active, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

Prof NP Makhoba said: “We learnt a lot in this workshop. I didn’t know there was a type 1 diabetes and a type 2 diabetes. People who are under the age of 30 are the ones who are mostly affected by type 1 diabetes and people who are 40 and above are affected by type 2 diabetes. We also learnt a lot with regards to checking BP.”

The traditional healers accepted awards for attending the workshop.

