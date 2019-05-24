Parents in Bloem urged to take note of swine flu symptoms

Parents of children who go to Kontiki Pre-Primary School in Bloemfontein are warned about side effects of swine flu and urged to keep their children at home should they indicate any symptoms, reports OFM News.

This comes after a child at the school was diagnosed with swine flu. The disease, which affects pigs, can in rare cases be passed to humans.

ALSO READ: Scores of Limpopo residents contract swine flu

It is spread among pigs by direct and indirect contact from pigs that are infected but do not have symptoms.

It is caused by the H1N1 virus strain, with the World Organisation for Animal Health describing it as a severe viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs which can cause serious production and economic losses.

Although not recognised as a deadly virus in humans, parents are requested to be vigilant and report any sudden illness.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, and body aches.

It is preventable with a vaccine and treatable by a medical professional.

The Free State department of education is yet to confirm whether there have been any reports from other schools.

