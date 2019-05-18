Why garlic has been revered for thousands of years

The medicinal use of garlic was well documented by all the major civilisations including the Egyptian, Babylonian, Greek, Roman, Chinese and Indian, says Alberton Record.

Allicin is produced by chopping or crushing garlic

Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which has potent medicinal properties. Allicin is produced by chopping or crushing garlic, which stimulates the enzymatic process that converts the phytonutrient alliin into allicin, a compound to which many of garlic’s health benefits are attributed.

In order to allow for maximal allicin production, wait at least five minutes before eating or cooking the garlic.

Garlic boosts the immune system and fights the common cold

Garlic is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 and Manganese. It also contains trace amounts of various other nutrients. Studies have found that a high dose of garlic extract (2.56 grams per day) can reduce the occurrence of colds or flu by 60 percent.

Garlic can reduce blood pressure

High doses of garlic appear to improve blood pressure. In some cases, supplementation can be as effective as regular medications. The amount of allicin needed for this is equivalent to about four cloves of garlic per day.

Garlic lowers LDL cholesterol levels

Garlic supplementation seems to reduce total and LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), particularly in those who have high cholesterol. HDL (good cholesterol) and triglycerides do not seem to be affected.

The antioxidants in garlic may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

Oxidative damage from free radicals contributes to the ageing process. Garlic contains antioxidants that protect against cell damage and ageing. It contains antioxidants that support the body’s protective mechanisms against oxidative damage.

The combined effects of reducing cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as the antioxidant properties of garlic, may help prevent brain diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Garlic as a performance enhancer

Garlic was one of the earliest performance enhancing substances. It was traditionally used in ancient cultures to reduce fatigue and enhance the work capacity of slaves. It was also fed to Olympic athletes in ancient Greece. More recently it has been found to improve physical performance in people with heart disease.

Serving suggestions

A dressing of extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and crushed garlic is super healthy and delicious with salads, grilled chicken, steak, lamb chops and fish as well as with mashed cannelloni beans or grains like bulgur wheat.

Watch: If you love garlic and you haven’t tried roasting it, you’re in for a treat.

