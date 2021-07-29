Alex Japho Matlala
Potatoes to help destitute Limpopo families thrive

Yesterday, the department of agriculture in Limpopo revealed that its strategy to fight poverty through farming was finally yielding results.

Picture:iStock
Small-holder potato farmers in Limpopo are reaping the rewards of a collaboration between the department of agriculture and rural development and Potatoes South Africa. Limpopo is a rural agricultural province with a high unemployment rate, especially among women and youth. Agriculture, mining and tourism are the province’s three pillars of the economy, but it is still regarded as the poorest after the Eastern Cape. So, efforts by government to create jobs and fight poverty and unemployment are often received with warm hands. Yesterday, the department of agriculture in Limpopo revealed that its strategy to fight poverty through farming was finally...

