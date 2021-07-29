Eric Naki
Ramaphosa must 'overhaul state security set up or face worse risks'

Experts suggested Ramaphosa must appoint a nonpartisan individual to head the SSA, who will run it professionally and restore its lost dignity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must overhaul the state security setup or risk a fallout worse than the recent failed “insurrection”. Various organisations, experts and political leaders have questioned Ramaphosa’s failure to implement the recommendations of the Mufamadi high level panel which probed shenanigans at the State Security Agency (SSA). The SSA is currently headed by Gab Msimanga. The panel, chaired by Dr Sydney Mufamadi, found that under former President Jacob Zuma, the SSA was turned into political tool to fight his factional battles within the ANC. A special “rogue unit” was established and dedicated to taking care of his personal needs....

