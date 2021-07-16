WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on SA’s security situation

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The government has since deployed 25,000 SANDF members to assist other law enforcement agencies to calm the situation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the security situation in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The address comes after violent looting and protests flared up in the two provinces following former president Jacob Zuma’s 15-month sentence.

As of Friday, the death toll from the protests stands at 212, with 89 new deaths recorded in KwaZulu-Natal overnight, Acting Minister in the President Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced today.

The President is expected to speak on strengthened measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.

The address also follows his visit earlier today to Ethekwini to assess the aftermath of public violence and looting. He was accompanied by the Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Police and State Security, as well as Premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

The President also chaired meetings today of the National Security Council and Cabinet.