Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The President's address follows his oversight visit to Ethekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30pm on Friday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has announced.

During his visit, Ramaphosa interacted with the provincial government and security forces. He went to KwaZulu-natal following the government’s engagement throughout the week with different sectors of society, including organised business, interfaith leaders and political parties represented in Parliament.

