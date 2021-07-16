Government
Vhahangwele Nemakonde
16 Jul 2021
5:11 pm

Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

The President's address follows his oversight visit to Ethekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces.

Photo: Flickr/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30pm on Friday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has announced.

The President’s address follows his oversight visit to Ethekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces.

During his visit, Ramaphosa interacted with the provincial government and security forces. He went to KwaZulu-natal following the government’s engagement throughout the week with different sectors of society, including organised business, interfaith leaders and political parties represented in Parliament.

This is a developing story

