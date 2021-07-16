Citizens can register deaths without going to a Home Affairs office

Citizen reporter

The department has identified health facilities that have Home Affairs offices as sites to be used for death registration.



This is after Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi asked the department to use alternative sites to register deaths in efforts to assist grieving families and funeral undertakers, as some offices in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were not available due to the looting and violence the country has witnessed over the past few days.

The death toll from violent protests around Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has since risen to 117.

In Gauteng the following sites can be used:

Alexandra Community Health Centre

Carletonville Hospital

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Dr George Mukhari Hospital

Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital

Edenvale Hospital

Far East Rand Hospital

Kalafong Hospital

Leratong Hospital

Mamelodi Day Hospital

Rahima Moosa Hospital

Sebokeng Hospital

Tembisa Hospital

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital

For people residing in KwaZulu-Natal, they have been urged to contact acting provincial manager, Nosipho Shandu, on 079 145 2274 and acting provincial coordinator, Yusuf Muhammed, 082 801 8289, regarding the death registration service centres in the province.

Services offered under Level 4:

Home Affairs offices are open between 8am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday and under Level 4 lockdown, and the department is offering the following services:

Births registration

Re-issuance of birth and marriage certificates

Late registration of birth for learners on an appointment basis only

Death registration

Applications for temporary identity certificates

Collection of identity cards or documents

Solemnisation and registration of marriages

Applications and collection of passports for those who are permitted to travel (submission of proof required)

Applications for travel documents for those who are permitted to travel (submission of proof required)

Applications for retention and renunciation of citizenship

Processing of unabridged birth certificate applications for a first time ID card or document applications

All back office amendment and document management services

All back office operational services

Visa services in terms of the Immigration Act

Online renewal of refugee status and asylum seeker permits/visas

Temporary visa extensions

The announcement follows after Home Affairs extended the validity period of temporary visas on 29 June. The extension, however, does not apply to people who entered the country on or after 15 March 2021.

In a statement, the department confirmed the validity of visas that expired during lockdown would be extended to 30 September both for short-term and for long-term temporary visas.

“Directions communicating these amendments, in line with the national state of disaster regulations, will be gazetted by 30 June,” the department said.

“This means that visas or permits of holders who have not departed South Africa since the announcement of the national state of disaster in March 2020 and arrived with a valid visitor’s visa between December 2019 and 14 March 2021 are deemed to be valid until the end of September 2021.”

