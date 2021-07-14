WATCH LIVE: Ntshavheni briefs media on violent protests in Gauteng, KZN

Citizen Reporter

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing the media at 4:30pm on Wednesday on the ongoing violent riots in some parts of the country.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration had triggered widespread riots, notably in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with the death toll from the riots in both provinces rising to 72, while a total of 1,234 people had been arrested as of Tuesday.

The widespread looting and torching of shops has left whole some areas without basic groceries.

More than 2,000 troops from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have since been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to help quell the violence.

Watch the briefing live below, courtesy of the SABC: