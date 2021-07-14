Multimedia
WATCH LIVE: Ntshavheni briefs media on violent protests in Gauteng, KZN

Citizen Reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration had triggered widespread riots, notably in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

South Africa held an investor roundtable to mobilize companies in Nordic countries to invest in South Africa, with a focus on efforts to reduce trade deficit and further grow investment. (Photo: GCIS)

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing the media at 4:30pm on Wednesday on the ongoing violent riots in some parts of the country.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration had triggered widespread riots, notably in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with the death toll from the riots in both provinces rising to 72, while a total of 1,234 people had been arrested as of Tuesday.

The widespread looting and torching of shops has left whole some areas without basic groceries.

More than 2,000 troops from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have since been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to help quell the violence.

Watch the briefing live below, courtesy of the SABC:

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

LIVE UPDATES: 1,234 arrested, fatalities now at 72
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Marikana, apartheid could be behind delayed army deployment - analyst
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Defence expert says 2,500 SANDF members 'enough'
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

PROTESTS

SA unrest death toll rises to 72 as arrests surge
18 hours ago
18 hours ago


