Government gazettes level 4 lockdown regulations on restaurants, gyms

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of level 4 lockdown for another 14 days.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the new regulations in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa announced the extension of South Africa’s adjusted Alert level 4 lockdown for another 14 days until 25 July.

With more than 2.1 million Covid cases reported in the country to date and over 64 000 deaths, the president has indicated that level 4 would remain in place as it was too early to see the impact of the two-week lockdown on the infection numbers while the healthcare sector battles with the delta variant.

“As things stand now infections remain very high. The third wave is more severe than the first and second wave,” the president said.

Here is what you need to know regarding the amended regulations:

It remains mandatory to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever you are in public.

All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited.

Funeral services have been limited to 50 people indoors. Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and “after-tears” gatherings are not allowed.

The curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am.

Alcohol sales on-site or off-site consumption remains prohibited.

Schools will remain closed until the 26 July.

Initiation practices are prohibited

Gauteng provincial travel for leisure is prohibited. Travel is only permitted for work, transporting goods, funerals or to return home. Travelling between other provinces is allowed.

Restaurants and other eateries are allowed a maximum of 50 people indoors. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50% of their normal capacity.

Gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools are permitted, subject to a limitation that not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue will be allowed and further subject to the strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

Flea markets, night clubs, casinos, taverns or similar establishments – including conferencing, museums, libraries, galleries or older persons’ residential facilities for visits are closed.

