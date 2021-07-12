Eric Naki
12 Jul 2021
Even DA acknowledges ANC-run municipality’s success story

Mpumalanga’s Steve Tshwete local municipality received a clean audit during the 2019/20 financial year from the auditor-general.

It is rare in post-apartheid South Africa for residents and the opposition to express satisfaction over service delivery by a public entity, but all are happy at Mpumalanga’s Steve Tshwete local municipality, where service turnaround is 48 hours with zero potholes. “We don’t compromise on service delivery, we stick to our 48 hour turn-around undertaking,” said Steve Tshwete’s executive mayor Diphala Motsepe. His municipality received a clean audit during the 2019/20 financial year from the auditor-general (AG) – one of many such achievements in the last 20 years. The leadership boasted about a 98% revenue collection. Even in the 2018/19...

