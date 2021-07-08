WATCH: Prisons minister Lamola briefs media over Zuma detention

Citizen reporter

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma was indeed in prison to start serving his jail sentence.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, is briefing the media to outline Correctional Services processes to be followed for former president Jacob Zuma.

This is after Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Thursday morning Zuma was indeed in prison as there was confusion and chaos in Nkandla, on Wednesday night whether Zuma would indeed be arrested and begin serving his sentence.

This as the clock ticked toward the deadline for his arrest after missing the 4 July deadline to hand himself over to police.

Just before midnight, a convoy of SUVs was seen speeding out of Zuma’s homestead, with police later confirming that the former president had been arrested and would be spending the night in prison.

The SUVs transported Zuma to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to start serving his 15-month sentence.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC: