SANDF to begin vaccinating members on Thursday

News24 Wire

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will launch its Covid-19 vaccine programme on Thursday.

The SANDF said the programme would start at the Waterkloof Military Medical Centre situated at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria, but 16 vaccination sites had been identified “for the purpose of inoculating uniformed, civilian and extended members of the military community” across the country.

This forms part of phase two of the government’s rollout plan, which includes essential workers. More than 300 000 teachers have been vaccinated to date, along with more than 2 000 South African Police Service members.

Priority will be given to the SANDF’s regular force members, including reserve force members on call-up. First in line to receive the vaccine jabs will be healthcare workers, persons in congregate settings such as military courses, and members of the navy deployed on the Mozambican border.

Also included in the vaccination programme will be military veterans on the Regular Force Medical Continuation Fund, and dependants according to their age group, as prescribed by the National Department of Health.

“Scheduling will be done through the various SANDF formations and units. Members will not be required to register for inoculation. The various vaccination sites will accept military personnel walk-ins stationed within the radius of the identified vaccination site,” the SANDF said in a statement.

“The South African National Defence Force encourages all military community members to inoculate against the rampant Covid-19 virus in the quest to promote good health to advance combat readiness in defence of the sovereignty of the republic and its citizens as mandated by the Constitution of the country,” the statement read.