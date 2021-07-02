Angie Motshekga is SA’s acting president – for now

Citizen reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending the state funeral service for late Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda. Deputy President David Mabuza in Russia for medical treatment.

Following Deputy President David Mabuza’s scheduled indefinite medical leave in Russia, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will stand in as acting president.

Motshekga’s appointment starts today. Friday 2 July 2021.

Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the appointment was made in light of Ramaphosa’s visit to Lusaka, Zambia on Friday to attend the state funeral service for late former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda.

Media liaison in the office of the deputy president, Matshepo Seedat said in June that Mabuza’s leave, which started on 28 June, would be “for a week or two” depending on the advice of the medical team.

“The Deputy President had previously taken a similar leave in October of 2018,” she said.

Mabuza’s last public engagement was on 15 June, when he admitted that South Africa’s vaccination programme had faced several snags in its rollout, but said negotiations with manufacturers of Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinovac vaccines were at an advanced stage.

It is not yet known for how long Motshekga will stand in as acting president.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards