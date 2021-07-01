Aarto rollout delayed due to ‘maladministration and corruption’ – Mbalula

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Department of Transport along with RTIA and stakeholders finally outlined the Aarto Act rollout, effective from 1 July 2020.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula on Thursday outlined some of the issues which delayed the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act.

Among some of the issues was the manifestation of corruption at the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA.)

“The delays in the system happened because of the pandemic, but at the same time challenges at the level of management of this entity that is running this project – the board has suspended a lot of people there, because of allegations of maladministration, and corruption,” said Mbalula.

Aarto rollout implemented

Mbalula said the Aarto Act will be implemented in four phases, with the controversial points demerit system set to kick in fully in July 2020.

The Act will penalise drivers who are guilty of traffic offences or infringements by imposing demerit points that could lead to the suspension or cancellation of licences.

It will also encourage the payment of fines and reduce the burden on South African courts, by removing the initial option to elect to appear in court.

Criticism from AA

The system has received heavy criticism from the Automobile Association (AA) for the lack of clarity as to how it will be phased out and the lack of communication from the department and RTIA.

“Few people, if any, any are wiser as to precisely what’s going to happen,” the AA said.

“Not only is this unfair on motorists, but it again casts doubt over the Road Traffic Infringement Agency‘s (RTIA’s) ability to effectively implement the system once it actually becomes law.”

Awareness and education campaigns

Mbalula however, said that there are plans for intensive public awareness and education campaigns.

“Considering the significant impact the points demerit system will have on the public we will ensure that every road user in the country understands the implications of the suspension and cancellation of licenses due to non-compliant behaviour with traffic laws.”

Mbalula said that the department was hard at work “arresting the carnage on our roads”.