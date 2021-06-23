Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Corruption-riddled JPC plagued by toxic work environment

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

According to Johannesburg Property Company acting CEO Ruby Mathang, the company suspended the workers pending a probe into allegations of misconduct.

Picture: iStock
The City of Johannesburg's property management company is yet again embroiled in internal squabbles between senior management and workers who are complaining of a toxic working environment at the organisation, which has ground productivity to a halt. The Citizen has seen a petition signed by nine employees, asking the Johannesburg Property Company's (JPC's) suspended chief executive officer (CEO) Helen Botes to intervene in what appears to be a hostile working environment, ostensibly created by senior management and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) at the company. ALSO READ: Joburg’s beleaguered JPC probed for alleged human rights violations "We have...

